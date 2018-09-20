Car found by police in major search for missing doctor
A police helicopter has been called in the search for George Porteous from Lockerbie.
A car has been found in the search for a missing doctor.
George Porteous, 51, was last seen leaving Lockerbie Medical Practice on Tuesday.
A police helicopter, mountain rescue teams, lifeboat crews and dogs have been deployed to look for Dr Porteous.
Officers have now found his car, a dark grey Volkswagen Tiguan, parked near Beeswing in Dumfriesshire.
It's believed he parked his car between 7pm on Tuesday and 7.30am on Wednesday.
Dr Porteous is 5ft 10in and has brown/blonde hair and glasses.
He was wearing a light blue shirt and tie, dark trousers and black shoes with a black waterproof jacket.
The medical practice has been closed following Dr Porteous' disappearance.
In a post on social media, Lockerbie Medical Practice said: "Due to unforeseen circumstances, Lockerbie Medical Practice is closed today for all routine appointments."
Anyone with information is asked to contact 101.
