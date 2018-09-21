Fifty firefighters tackle ongoing blaze at golf club

Crews were alerted to the building fire within a leisure centre in Bearsden.

Fire: Ten appliances in attendance.

Around 50 firefighters are tackling an ongoing blaze in East Dunbartonshire.

Crews were alerted to the building fire within a leisure facility, believed to be the Glasgow Golf Club, on Killermont Street, Bearsden at around 9.20pm on Thursday.

Ten engines were in attendance and firefighters remain at the scene on Friday morning as they try to get the blaze under control.

There has been no reports of any casualties or evacuation details.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue service said: "We are currently in attendance at a well developed building fire on Glasgow's Killermont Avenue.

"Crews are presently working to extinguish the fire having been alerted to the incident at 9.20pm."

