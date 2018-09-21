Teenager seriously injured after being hit by Land Rover

The 17-year-old man was struck while crossing Central Way in Cumbernauld on Thursday.

Injured: The 17-year-old was hit by a car on Central Way. Google 2018

A teenager has been left seriously injured after being hit by a car in Cumbernauld.

The 17-year-old was crossing Central Way when he was struck by a Land Rover at around 6.55pm on Thursday.

He was taken to University Hospital Monklands where medical staff described his condition as stable.

Officers are now appealing for witnesses of the incident.

Sergeant Craig Beaver, Motherwell Road Policing Unit, said: "We are appealing for anyone who was in the area last night who may have witnessed the incident take place, and have not yet spoken to police, or may have seen the Land Rover vehicle beforehand.

"Officers have been checking CCTV, however would also appeal to anyone who was driving in the area last night who may have dash-cam footage that could help us to come forward."

Anyone with information should contact Motherwell Road Policing via 101, quoting incident number 3241 of Thursday 20 September 2018.

