Woman dies in hospital days after crash which killed mum

Maureen McCready, 68, was left critically injured following the smash near the M8.

Crash: Maureen McCready died five days later. Police Scotland

A woman has died five days after a crash which also claimed her mum's life.

Maureen McCready, 68, was left critically injured following the smash on the M73 slip road to the M8 at around 3.30pm on Saturday.

Her silver Ford Fiesta was travelling northbound on the M73 off-slip road to the M8 when the vehicle lost control and crashed into a ditch on the grass verge.

Her 95-year-old mother, Agnes Brannigan, from Possilpark, Glasgow, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Death: Agnes Brannigan, was pronounced dead at the scene. Police Scotland

Police have now confirmed Mrs McCready, from Blantyre, died at the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital yesterday.

An investigation to establish the circumstances is under way and officers are appealing for anyone who may have seen the incident to contact them.

Motorists are also being asked to check any dash-cam footage which may have captured detail which could be relevant to the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call Road Policing Officers at Govan OSD Complex via 101, quoting incident number 2564 of 15 September 2018.

