Hundreds of homes still without power days after Storm Ali

Engineers are continuing efforts to reconnect around 400 properties in Dumfries and Galloway.

Storm: Fallen trees brought down power poles. Dumfries & Galloway Virtual Operations Support Team

Hundreds of homes are still without power in Scotland two days after Storm Ali battered the country.

Engineers are continuing efforts to reconnect around 400 properties in Dumfries and Galloway after the storm caused widespread damage to electricity networks.

Wind gusts of up to 80mph tore through central and southern parts of Scotland, leaving thousands of homes without electricity on Wednesday.

Damage: Storm battered buildings. Dumfries & Galloway Virtual Operations Support Team

Fallen trees brought down power poles and debris was blown onto lines, causing outages in the area.

Scottish Power has managed to restore power in 58,000 homes but said repair efforts have been made more difficult due to debris and disruption to the road network.

A statement said: "We have been able to restore power to over 58,000 homes in Scotland and 24,000 homes in England and Wales.

"Our engineers continued to work through last night.

<img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="https://images.stv.tv/videos/w384xh216xmFit/5836918741001-news-stormali-dumfries-16x9.jpg" />

"We are continuing to work to restore supplies to a small number of customers and hope to restore the majority of homes this evening.

"We have over 500 staff currently deployed, with teams from England & Wales helping in the Borders, Dumfries and Galloway areas, and helicopters have also been deployed to help identify any damage to overhead lines."

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.