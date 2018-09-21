Masked raiders sprayed 'acid' on sleeping man in house

The 40-year-old was in his own home in Ayrshire when two men broke in and assaulted him.

Hunter Drive: Man sprayed with substance. Google

A man has been left injured after suffering a potential acid attack while he slept at his home in Ayrshire.

The 40-year-old was asleep at his property at Hunter Drive, Irvine, when two men wearing balaclavas broke in and sprayed him in the face with an unknown substance.

The victim was taken by ambulance to Crosshouse Hospital and was treated for facial injuries.

Medical staff describe his condition as stable.

Police have appealed for information into the incident that took place at around 11.50pm on Thursday.

Officers are investigating whether acid was used in the attack.

Detective Sergeant Martin Prendergast said: "Enquiries are at a very early stage to establish exactly what has happened here and why, however at this time we believe that the victim was sprayed with some sort of substance, causing him injuries.

"We are appealing for anyone who was in the area of Hunter Drive just before midnight and may have seen two men wearing balaclavas, or anything at all suspicious, to please get in touch.

"Anyone with information is asked to contact Saltcoats CID via 101."

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.