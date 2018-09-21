Fundraisers in 'around the world' cycle for STV Appeal

Eighty cyclists will cover 240 miles alongside Scottish adventurer Mark Beaumont.

Cyclists: Prepare for ride. STV

Cyclists are preparing to travel 'around the world in a day' alongside Mark Beaumont in aid of the STV Children's Appeal.

The record-breaking Scottish adventurer will set off with his team from STV's studios in Glasgow on Friday, heading to Machrihanish in Argyll where they will set off for the one day challenge spanning 240 miles.

Beginning at 4am on Saturday morning, 80 cyclists will travel coast to coast through Loch Lomond National Park and the Cairngorms, across to Glenshee then heading for the finishing line in Aberdeen.

The gruelling 240-mile trek is the same distance Mark averaged daily during an epic cycle around the world in 80 days last year.

Together, the 80 intrepid cyclists will pedal the equivalent of Mark's incredible feat - taking them 'around the world in a day'.

Mark said: "This stunning route from Argyll to Aberdeen was my last 16-hour training ride before I set out on the world challenge and it holds fond memories - but it is very long and very hilly, and it's impressive that we were over-subscribed for this epic day of endurance.

"The STV Children's Appeal has gone from strength from strength, supporting so many brilliant charities and causes across Scotland.

"The last time I crossed Scotland for the Appeal I was swimming and running, so cycling has to be easier... right?! "

Mark Beaumont: Heading the team. STV

Each of the cyclists is raising a minimum of £240 each for the STV Children's Appeal, which supports children and young people affected by poverty in Scotland.

Elizabeth Partyka, from the STV Children's Appeal said: "Mark is a fantastic ambassador for the Appeal and we are all in awe of the gigantic challenge he is taking on together with cyclists from across the country.

"The Appeal is making a real difference to the lives of children and young people in all corners of Scotland. This year we want to make an even bigger impact and we are so grateful for Mark's support."

Since launching in 2011, the STV Children's Appeal has raised £16.3 million, with 964 big and small grants awarded to projects across all 32 local authority areas in Scotland, providing much needed support to over 67,000 children.

The money raised is distributed to provide practical help like food and warm clothes, create opportunities for training and employability, and enable social and emotional support for those who need it most.

