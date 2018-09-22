Clutha survivors help others deal with psychological trauma

The pair are drawing up plans to create a support group for those who were affected by the disaster.

Two survivors of the Clutha tragedy are hoping to help others deal with the psychological trauma they have lived with for five years.

The pair are drawing up plans to create a support group for those who were in the pub on November 29, 2013, when the helicopter crashed through the roof.

Ten people were killed and 11 were seriously injured.

The Clutha Trust is to launch its latest fundraising effort on Saturday - a music charity shop just yards from the pub in Glasgow's city centre.

The walls of the shop in Stockwell street are lined with guitars and other instruments donated by famous wellwishers.

Among the instruments is a ukulele signed by Prince Charles and items signed by Van Morrison, Paul Weller, Coldplay and Chvrches.

It is hoped the money raised from the shop will fund arts projects backed by the Clutha Trust.

The new shop is run by Mary Kavanagh who survived the tragedy.

She was with her partner, Robert Jenkins, in the Clutha when the helicopter crashed through the roof and killed him.

She said the shop has helped her to heal and cope with the psychological trauma she was left with.

"It will be five years in November and I must have spent at least two, if not three of those years on my couch just staring into space," she said.

"It was as though I was just caught in this moment and I couldn't move.

"I had three different forms of therapy over the years which have helped. I also have had amazing support from my family."

Michael Byrne from Stepps only got involved with the Clutha Trust a few months ago.

He was in the bar that night with friends and thought he had walked away unaffected.

"As you know the Clutha happened on the Friday night. I went back to my work on the Monday morning and it was probably the worst thing I could have done," he said.

"Things started to fall apart for me in April but I came through it and I'm still in recovery."

The 49-year-old said it was only after he had a breakdown this year that he accepted he needed to get professional help.

"Up until last month, I would try and avoid this part of town," he added.

"I would get a fright when I drove up the Broomielaw and saw the Clutha in front of me.

"Now I've been inside the bar and I've been here, I've been closer than I've ever been.

"There are a lot of triggers I have had to overcome, sirens, alarms and helicopters in the sky but I've now got a lot of people around me to help."

Michael now hopes to start a support group for other survivors.

The Clutha trust says it takes pride in the sense of the community it's been able to rebuild since the tragedy.

A fatal accident inquiry into the crash is due to start next year.

Alan Crossan, owner of the Clutha, said: "We will get answers. It's important that we ask the questions and we will do that as a group, that is where we get our strength as a group, the Clutha people.

"That is how we will take this forward."

Mary added: "We have been waiting for this for such a long time. This is really the final part.

"Since I've heard about the inquiry, I have been a bit shaky but I'm getting through it and this is helping me, being so busy in the shop.

"I think once this is over, some of us can move on. There will others of course who can't.

"We want to be there to support anyone who needs us."

