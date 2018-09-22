Man arrested after forklift raid on Co-op cash machine

A 25-year-old has been arrested after an ATM machine was stolen in Gretna on Thursday.

Raid: A stolen forklift was used to rip an ATM machine from a Co-op store wall. Facebook: Anna Bowman

A man has been arrested in connection with a raid on a cash machine at a shop in Dumfries and Galloway.

A stolen forklift was used to rip an ATM machine from a Co-op store wall on Annan Road, Gretna, at around 2.45am on Thursday.

Three men wearing balaclavas used the industrial Manitou forklift to forcibly remove the machine from the outside wall of the store causing extensive damage to the building.

It is understood the forklift was stolen from a nearby farm prior to the incident.

Cordon: Police attended the scene. Facebook: Anna Bowman

The trio made off from the scene in a stolen silver Vauxhall Vectra, which had been adapted to fit the ATM in the boot, heading along Surrone Road onto Loanwath Road.

The ATM is believed to contain a five figure sum of cash.

Police have now confirmed a 25-year-old has been arrested in connection with the incident.

Officers said a report would be sent to the procurator fiscal.

