Body of man discovered at railway bridge near hotel

The 28-year-old was found dead next to the Lochside House Hotel in Ayrshire on Saturday.

Body find: The Lochside House Hotel. Google 2018

The body of man has been discovered at a railway bridge near a hotel in Ayrshire.

Police were called after the 28-year-old was found dead at New Cumnock at around 5:20am on Saturday morning.

The Lochside House Hotel was close to the scene and has been cordoned off by police.

Death: Body found at a railway bridge. Google 2018

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: "We can confirm that the body of a 28-year-old man was found at a railway bridge just off the A76, near New Cumnock at 5:20am on Saturday, September 22.

"A post-mortem examination will take place in due course to establish the exact cause of death, however police are not treating the incident as suspicious at this time."

