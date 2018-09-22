Body of man discovered at railway bridge near hotel
The 28-year-old was found dead next to the Lochside House Hotel in Ayrshire on Saturday.
The body of man has been discovered at a railway bridge near a hotel in Ayrshire.
Police were called after the 28-year-old was found dead at New Cumnock at around 5:20am on Saturday morning.
The Lochside House Hotel was close to the scene and has been cordoned off by police.
A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: "We can confirm that the body of a 28-year-old man was found at a railway bridge just off the A76, near New Cumnock at 5:20am on Saturday, September 22.
"A post-mortem examination will take place in due course to establish the exact cause of death, however police are not treating the incident as suspicious at this time."
