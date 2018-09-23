Search to find 15-year-old girl missing from home 

Charli Love was last seen on Greenock Road, Paisley, at around 4.15pm on Thursday

A search has been launched to find a 15-year-old girl after she disappeared from her Paisley home three days ago.

Charli Love was last seen on Greenock Road at around 4.15pm on Thursday.

She is described as white, approximately 5ft in height and of slim build with long fair hair.

When she was last seen she was wearing black ripped jeans, a black and white crop top, blue trainers and a mustard coloured puffer style jacket.

She is known to frequent Paisley town centre, Glasgow City centre and in particular the Irvine and Largs areas.

Sergeant Ruaraidh Johnston, Paisley Police Office, said: "Although Charli has been missing on a number of occasions before, she is only 15 years of age and we need to know that she is safe and well.

"As the days pass, her family and friends are growing increasingly concerned for her.

"We would urge anyone who knows of her whereabouts to come forward, we would also ask Charli herself to get in contact and let us know you are okay.

"Extensive police enquiries are ongoing to trace her and officers have been carrying out searches to find Charli, but have so far been unsuccessful.

"I would ask anyone with information on her whereabouts to contact Police via 101 , quoting incident number 1038 of Saturday 22 September 2018."

