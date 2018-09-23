Search continues for missing doctor last seen five days ago

Dr George Porteous, 51, was last seen leaving his work in Lockerbie at around 6pm on Tuesday.

Missing: Dr George Porteous.

A major search to find a missing doctor who was last seen leaving his work remains ongoing.

Dr George Porteous was last spotted at the Lockerbie Medical Practice at around 6pm on Tuesday.

Officers found his car, a dark grey Volkswagen Tiguan, parked near Beeswing in Dumfriesshire, on Friday.

A police helicopter, lifeboat crews and dogs have been deployed to look for the 51-year-old.

Mountain rescue teams have also been trying to trace him in nearby woodland.

On Saturday night a spokesperson said: "Today, our specialist search officers were joined by Moffat Mountain Rescue Team, Galloway Mountain Rescue Team and Nith Inshore Rescue, as we continue our intensive efforts to trace doctor George Porteous.

"The teams continue to focus the search in the Beeswing/Loch Arthur area where his car was found parked.

"They have stood down for tonight, however, will return tomorrow and continue the search of the water and woodland."

Dr Porteous is 5ft 10in and has brown/blonde hair and glasses.

He was wearing a light blue shirt and tie, dark trousers and black shoes with a black waterproof jacket.

Dr Porteous' medical practice was closed following his disappearance.

In a post on social media, Lockerbie Medical Practice said: "Due to unforeseen circumstances, Lockerbie Medical Practice is closed today for all routine appointments."

Anyone with information is asked to contact 101.

