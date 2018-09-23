Man left seriously injured after knife attack on street

The 36-year-old was assaulted in Strathmore Gardens, Rutherglen, on Sunday morning.

A man has been left seriously injured following a knife attack on a street in South Lanarkshire.

The 36-year-old was assaulted at Strathmore Gardens, Rutherglen, between 1.30am and 2am on Sunday morning.

He was taken to Hairmyres Hospital where he remains in a stable condition.

Police are appealing for information in their hunt for the attacker.

Detective Constable Debbie Walker, Cambuslang CID, said: "Officers are currently trying to establish a detailed description of the suspect and have been checking the area for CCTV and making door to door enquiries.

"We are appealing to anyone who lives in the area or may have been nearby at the time of the incident who has any information to come forward and contact us.

"You may have heard a noise in the early hours, or have seen somebody hanging around prior to the attack taking place."

Anyone with any information should contact Police via 101, quoting incident number 0580 of Sunday 23 September 2018.

