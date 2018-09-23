Body of man found on city street as police cordon off area

The 39-year-old was found dead in Townhead, Glasgow, at around 8.50am on Sunday morning.

Body find: Kennedy Street in Townhead. STV

The body of a man has been discovered on a street in Glasgow.

The 39-year-old was found dead on Kennedy Street, Townhead, at around 8.50am on Sunday morning.

Police have cordoned off the area and are currently treating the death as unexplained.

A police spokesperson said: "At around 8.50am this morning, the body of a 39-year-old man was discovered on Kennedy Street, Townhead.

"At this moment, police are treating the death as unexplained.

"Enquiries, which are at an early stage are continuing."

