Teenage girl missing from home found after search 

Charli Love was last seen on Greenock Road at around 4.15pm on Thursday.

Found: Charli Love Police Scotland

A 15-year-old girl who was reported missing from her Paisley home has been traced.

Police had launched a search to find the teenager and officers have confirmed she has been traced safe and well in the Renfrew area.

A police spokesperson said: "Charli Love, 15, who had not been seen since Thursday 20 September 2018 in Paisley, has since been traced safe and well in Renfrew.

"Thank you for your assistance with this appeal."

