Man in hospital after being 'attacked and struck by car' 

Police are investigating after the 26-year-old man was found in the street in Bellshill.

Man: Found seriously injured.

A man has been found "assaulted and struck by a vehicle" in the street.

The 26-year-old man was found seriously injured in Bellshill in the early hours of Monday.

Officers were called to the scene on Caledonian Avenue at around 12.45am where they found the victim with injuries consistent with having been struck by a vehicle.

The man was taken to Monklands Hospital and his condition is described as stable.

Detective inspector Kenny Dalrymple said enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.

He said: "The victim was discovered lying seriously injured on the ground and from our enquiries so far, it appears that he may have been assaulted and struck by a vehicle.

"I would appeal to anyone who was in the area of Caledonian Avenue in the early hours of this morning and may have witnessed what happened, or noticed any vehicles driving erratically, to please get in touch."

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland via 101.

Alternatively, charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.

