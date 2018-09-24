Friends punched and kicked on road as cars forced to stop

A man and woman were assaulted by two men on Alexandra Parade, Dennistoun.

Assault: The couple were attacked on Sunday. Google 2018

A man and woman have been assaulted in the middle of a road in Glasgow.

Police said the friends were walking along Alexandra Parade near to Meadowpark Street in Dennistoun at around 5.20pm on Sunday when they were approached by two men.

Words were exchanged between the two groups before the suspects began punching and kicking the 57-year-old man, forcing several vehicles to stop.

They then turned on the woman, 46, when she intervened, before making off towards Meadowpark Street.

She was taken to Glasgow Royal Infirmary for treatment for eye and face injuries and later released. Police said the man's injuries are superficial.

Officers are appealing for witnesses.

Detective Constable Graham Clarke said: "This violent and unprovoked attack took place in broad daylight in a very busy area of Glasgow.

"I am appealing for anyone who was in the area at the time and witnessed the assaults to get in touch with me as a matter of urgency."

The suspects are both white, in their late 20s and of slim build. One has red hair and was wearing a blue jacket while his accomplice is dark haired and wore a cream hooded top.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact police on 101 or call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

