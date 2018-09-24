Man charged with theft following 'forklift ATM raid'

Jordan Still, 25, appeared at Dumfries Sheriff Court in connection with the raid.

A man has been charged with theft after an ATM was ripped from a shop wall with a stolen forklift.

Jordan Still appeared at Dumfries Sheriff Court on Monday in connection with the incident, which occurred on September 20.

The Co-op shop in Annan Road, Gretna, was left badly damaged after a forklift was used to forcibly remove the ATM from the wall at about 2.45am on Thursday.

The 25-year-old was charged with the theft of two motor vehicles, theft by breaking locks, theft and housebreaking with intent.

Still made no plea and was committed for further examination and remanded in custody.

He is next expected to appear in court within eight days.

