Shopkeeper attacked by two men and robbed of his takings 

The 61-year-old victim was targeted after leaving a vehicle in Glasgow.

Detectives are hunting two men who robbed a shopkeeper of his takings after he parked his van.

The 61-year-old victim was targeted on Gower Street, near to Maxwell Drive, on the south side of Glasgow around 10pm on Saturday.

Police said he was approached from behind and attacked as he went to retrieve something from the side of the vehicle.

The suspects struck him repeatedly on the face and body and knocked him to the ground.

They then escaped on foot with more than £1,000 in cash, the victim's mobile phone and his jacket.

Detective Constable Emma Laurie said: "The victim owns a shop in the area and we believe that the despicable individuals responsible have targeted him specifically, in the hope he would be carrying a significant sum of cash.

"I would appeal to anyone who was in the surrounding area on Saturday night and may have noticed two men matching the above descriptions, or anything at all suspicious, to please come forward."

The first man is described as Asian, between 20 and 30 years old, 6ft and clean shaven.

He was wearing dark grey/black jogging bottoms and top with light grey patches on the chest and shoulders and dark footwear.

The second man is described as Asian, between 20 and 30, 5ft 6in, of slim build with short dark hair.

He was wearing a light grey top and jogging bottoms and dark footwear.

Both men were last seen running along Gower Street in the direction of Sherbrooke Drive.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Community Investigation Unit based at Govan via 101, quoting incident number 4654 of Saturday 22 September 2018 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.

