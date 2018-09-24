Hunt for human traffickers after woman found in Dunblane

The 21-year-old, from Vietnam, was discovered in a distressed state in the town on 13 September.

Police: One line of inquiry is that the woman was being exploited in the rural Tayside area.

Detectives are hunting human traffickers after a distressed Vietnamese woman was found in Dunblane.

The 21-year-old had managed to escape from where she was being held captive and made her way on foot to the Stirlingshire town.

The alarm was raised around 10.55pm on Monday September 13 when the woman, who was visibly upset, approached a member of the public for help in Cockburn Avenue.

Police inquiries so far suggest she may have come from north of Dunblane, possibly the rural Tayside area.

Detective Chief Inspector Nigel Thacker said: "At the moment, we are continuing to liaise with the young woman as to her ordeal and try to establish a more definitive location as to where she has fled from.

"As such we are focusing our attention on the A9 area and would be eager to hear from anyone who remembers seeing a lone female walking in a distressed state.

"Similarly, anyone with any other relevant information should also contact police immediately."

The detective said there is nothing to suggest Dunblane itself is central to this inquiry and no other victims have been identified from the region.

He added: "It's essential we identify those responsible to establish if any other individuals require our assistance."

Anyone with information is asked to contact Stirling CID via 101 and quote incident number 4340 of the 13th September or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.

