Celtic European Cup final legend dies after dementia battle

Former full back Jim Brogan, who was part of the 1970 side, has died aged 74.

Jim Brogan: Celtic legend died aged 74. SNS

Celtic legend Jim Brogan has died aged 74 after a ten-year battle with dementia.

The full-back played for the Hoops between 1963 and 1975 and was part of the side that won nine league titles in a row between 1966 and 1974.

He also played in the 1970 European Cup final in Milan which Celtic lost 2-1 to Dutch side Feyenoord.

After leaving Celtic he spent a year with Coventry City before coming back to Scotland to play for Ayr United in 1976 before hanging up his boots two years later.

During a trophy-laden career he also picked up four Scotland caps.

The 74-year-old passed away at Moffat Street Nursing home in the early hours of Monday morning.

He was diagnosed with dementia in 2008 and spent the last five weeks in palliative care.

The news was confirmed by his daughter Collette who said: "Dad passed away at 1.30am this morning.

"It's a relief really. He had been in palliative care for the last five weeks."

In a statement Celtic said: "The thoughts of everyone at Celtic FC are with the family and friends of Jim at this sad time."

