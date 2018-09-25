Thousands of homes left without water across Glasgow

Scottish Water said eight postcodes are currently affected by the supply issues.

Water: Homes without in Glasgow. PA

Thousands of homes across Glasgow have been left without water.

Scottish Water investigated the cause and confirmed it was caused by a "faulty valve".

Areas affected are G12, G20, G23, G41, G42, G44, G61 and G62.

Residents expressed their anger on social media.

A spokesman said that they were aware that customers in a "large area may be experiencing interruption to supplies" and that they were en route to investigate the cause.

"We apologise for any inconvenience this may be causing customers and will provide a further update as soon as more information becomes available," he said.

"There was a faulty valve on our network causing customers in the Glasgow area to have no water, the valve has now been manually opened and supply is beginning to restore to customers.

"Due to the large area affected, this will take some time to restore supplies."



