Driver who tried to kill six children in hit-and-run jailed

Gerald Gavan was sentenced to 11 years for ploughing into the youngsters in Glasgow's Castlemilk.

A man who tried to kill six children in a hit-and-run after they innocently got caught up in a bitter feud has been jailed.

Gerald Gavan was sentenced to 11 years in prison for ploughing into the youngsters after initially driving at his target Billy McGregor in Glasgow's Castlemilk.

He has also been banned from driving for 15 years.

Gavan and McGregor have links to opposing sides connected to the murder of Jamie Lee in the area in July 2017.

A judge watched graphic footage of the children being hurtled into the air as the 22-year-old hit both them and McGregor.

One 14-year-old girl, who Gavan also reversed over, suffered a broken neck and required lengthy surgery.

Gavan is now behind bars after he pleaded guilty to attempting to murder the six youngsters on March 24 this year.

The carpet salesman, of East Kilbride, South Lanarkshire, also admitted trying to kill McGregor in the same incident.

He was remanded in custody at the High Court in Glasgow pending sentencing next month.

The hit-and-run happened after McGregor, also known as William Dearie, had gone to a shop at 4pm.

The children were "talking and laughing together" in the same street at the time.

As McGregor crossed the road towards them, he noticed Gavan's silver Vauxhall Astra heading at him.

He failed in trying to dodge the car but Gavan then carried on into the children on the pavement.

A 14-year-old girl was unable to get up. Gavan then reversed over her before "leaving the scene at speed".

The court heard he was unaware she was still on the ground.

The teenager was found to have a badly broken neck and needed an initial six hour operation.

She later had a titanium plate attached to her spine to help her recovery.

The girl was finally able to leave hospital around a fortnight after the incident.

A 13-year-old boy was treated for a leg injury while a boy, 14, needed stitches for a knee wound.

A girl, 13, was badly bruised while a 12-year-old girl was treated at hospital for muscle injuries.

Another 14-year-old girl went on to require physiotherapy.

McGregor had cuts to his arm and leg as well as bruising but "declined medical attention".

Gavan's guilty plea was accepted on the basis he had "intended to cause physical injury" to McGregor.

Gary Owen, 20, had also faced the attempted murder claims, but his not guilty pleas were accepted.

Gavan and Owen along with Ali Coats and Jay Gavan, both 20, had further faced a charge of attempting to pervert the course of justice in connection with the crime.

Not guilty pleas were accepted for that allegation.

