  • STV
  • MySTV

Driver who tried to kill six children in hit-and-run jailed

Andy McLaren Andy McLaren Chris Clements

Gerald Gavan was sentenced to 11 years for ploughing into the youngsters in Glasgow's Castlemilk.

Gerald Gavan: He tried to kill six schoolchildren.
Gerald Gavan: He tried to kill six schoolchildren.

A man who tried to kill six children in a hit-and-run after they innocently got caught up in a bitter feud has been jailed.

Gerald Gavan was sentenced to 11 years in prison for ploughing into the youngsters after initially driving at his target Billy McGregor in Glasgow's Castlemilk.

He has also been banned from driving for 15 years.

Gavan and McGregor have links to opposing sides connected to the murder of Jamie Lee in the area in July 2017.

A judge watched graphic footage of the children being hurtled into the air as the 22-year-old hit both them and McGregor.

One 14-year-old girl, who Gavan also reversed over, suffered a broken neck and required lengthy surgery.

Castlemilk: He hit six schoolchildren.
Castlemilk: He hit six schoolchildren.

Gavan is now behind bars after he pleaded guilty to attempting to murder the six youngsters on March 24 this year.

The carpet salesman, of East Kilbride, South Lanarkshire, also admitted trying to kill McGregor in the same incident.

He was remanded in custody at the High Court in Glasgow pending sentencing next month.

The hit-and-run happened after McGregor, also known as William Dearie, had gone to a shop at 4pm.

The children were "talking and laughing together" in the same street at the time.

As McGregor crossed the road towards them, he noticed Gavan's silver Vauxhall Astra heading at him.

Scene: Several streets cordoned off by police.
Scene: Several streets cordoned off by police. STV

He failed in trying to dodge the car but Gavan then carried on into the children on the pavement.

A 14-year-old girl was unable to get up. Gavan then reversed over her before "leaving the scene at speed".

The court heard he was unaware she was still on the ground.

The teenager was found to have a badly broken neck and needed an initial six hour operation.

She later had a titanium plate attached to her spine to help her recovery.

The girl was finally able to leave hospital around a fortnight after the incident.

A 13-year-old boy was treated for a leg injury while a boy, 14, needed stitches for a knee wound.

A girl, 13, was badly bruised while a 12-year-old girl was treated at hospital for muscle injuries.

Another 14-year-old girl went on to require physiotherapy.

McGregor had cuts to his arm and leg as well as bruising but "declined medical attention".

Gavan's guilty plea was accepted on the basis he had "intended to cause physical injury" to McGregor.

Gary Owen, 20, had also faced the attempted murder claims, but his not guilty pleas were accepted.

Gavan and Owen along with Ali Coats and Jay Gavan, both 20, had further faced a charge of attempting to pervert the course of justice in connection with the crime.

Not guilty pleas were accepted for that allegation.

https://stv.tv/news/west-central/1429044-mum-of-hit-and-run-victim-says-daughter-could-have-died/ | default

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This must be at least 6 characters long.
ShowHide
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long.
You must be over 16 to join STV.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
We need this to check that you live in an STV region.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid postcode
Would you like us to email you about our great shows and services from time to time?
We'll only send emails we think you'll like (see example) based on information you have supplied and shows you have watched on STV Player. For details on emails and advertising, see our STV & You page.
Would you like to receive emails from the Scottish Children's Lottery about draws, instant games and competitions?
We support the Scottish Children's Lottery (SCL), which is managed by our colleagues at STV ELM Ltd. You can find out more about the SCL on its website, including its Privacy Policy.

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, and understand our Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.