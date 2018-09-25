Couple slashed in front of kids by gang in forensic suits

Police said the attempted murder happened in Paisley on Monday night.

Paisley: Treated as attempted murder. Google 2018

A couple have been slashed in front of children by a gang wearing forensic suits.

The attempted murder happened in Ferguslie Park Avenue, Paisley, Renfrewshire, on Monday at 7.50pm.

The gang, who were wearing white forensic suits, forced their way into the couple's home before attacking them with bladed weapons.

A man suffered a serious head injury while a woman was also taken to hospital. His condition is stable and the woman has now been released.

Inspector Ross MacDonald said: "Although we have yet to establish a motive for this violent attack we believe that the injured man and women were specifically targeted.

"This despicable act of violence was carried out in front of two very young children who were within the house and has left them in a very distraught state.

"The injuries that the man sustained were so serious that the incident is being treated at attempted murder.

"A team of officers are carrying out door to door enquiries in an attempt to gain further information but at this time we believe that the three masked men may have made off in a small white car that was seen in the area."

Anyone with information is asked to contact 101.

