Sixteen-year-old boy missing from home for nearly a week

Police said they were growing increasingly concerned for Brendan Lynch from Airdrie.

Brendan Lynch: Missing for nearly a week. Police Scotland

Fears are growing for a 16-year-old boy who has been missing for nearly a week.

Brendan Lynch was last seen at his home in Airdrie around 8.50pm on Wednesday, September 19.

Police said his disappearance was out of character and they were "anxious" to track him down.

Brendan is described as 5ft 8in, slim, with short dark hair, blue eyes and a fair complexion.

He has a scar near his right eye and another on his forehead.

When last seen, he was wearing a black Nike tracksuit with a red top underneath and burgundy training shoes.

He has been known to spend time in Ayr, Troon, Prestwick, Girvan and Glenrothes in Fife.

Sergeant Thomas Cairns, based at Airdrie Police Office, said: "It is unusual for Brendan to be missing for such a long time without making contact with his family or friends and we are anxious to hear from anyone who has any knowledge of his current whereabouts.

"I would also appeal to Brendan directly and ask if he sees this to get in touch with us as a matter of urgency."

Anyone with information should contact Police Scotland via 101.

