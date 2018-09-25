Woman sexually assaulted by passenger on train journey

Hunt for man who forced himself on woman between Glasgow and Falkirk High.

SWNS

A woman has been sexually assaulted on a train journey between Glasgow and Falkirk.

She was travelling on the ScotRail service from Queen Street on Sunday, September 2 when a man boarded just after 9pm.

He sat diagonally across from the woman in her 20s before trying several times to start a conversation.

The man then leaned over and grabbed the woman before kissing her without permission.

British Transport Police are now hunting the man, who got off the train at Falkirk High.

He is described as being white and approximately 5 ft 11 ins. He was wearing a pink polo shirt and dark jeans.

A BTP spokesman said: "Officers would like to speak to the man as it is believed they may have information which could help the investigation, quoting 267 of 4 September.

"Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."