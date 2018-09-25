Two cars rammed off residential street in gang attack

The two men were targeted by two other cars in North Lanarkshire involving eight people.

Glasgow: Police cordoned off the area. Google 2018

Two drivers were rammed off a road after being attacked by a gang of eight people.

Police were alerted to the incident on Mossbank Avenue in Stepps, North Lanarkshire, at 5.25pm on Monday.

The men, one in a silver Audi Q7 and the other in a blue Volkswagen Golf, were targeted by a group in two other vehicles.

The suspects were driving a dark Range Rover Evoke and a silver Volkswagen Toureg.

A young man who was wearing a dark jacket is thought to have been driving the Volkswagen.

The silver Audi Q7 was found abandoned in Mossbank Avenue and was badly damaged.

The suspect cars are believed to have left Mossbank Avenue and turned east towards Cumbernauld Road in Stepps or west towards Provanmill or Robroyston.

Inspector Jim Bradley said: "This was a reckless incident in a residential street and would have been extremely frightening for members of the public who witnessed it.

"I would appeal to anyone who was in the vicinity of Mossbank Avenue at around 5.25pm and may have seen what happened, or noticed the cars described prior to or following the incident, to please get in touch.

"I would also ask any motorists with dashcams to check their footage in case they have captured anything which may be of significance to the investigation."

Anyone with information is asked to contact 101.

