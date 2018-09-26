St Mirren's Anton Ferdinand calls for online safety education

Anton, younger brother of former England star Rio, has been on the receiving end of online abuse.

Ferdinand: Backing online safety campaign. SNS

St Mirren player Anton Ferdinand is backing a campaign to get online safety taught in schools after a survey found that one child in every primary school class has been sent inappropriate images online.

Anton, younger brother of former England and Manchester United star Rio, has been abused online himself and is now sponsoring his former primary school as well as his son's primary school.

It will allow every pupil in his son's primary school, and every child in Key Stage 1 and Key Stage 2 at the Camelot Primary School in Peckham, south east London, to receive online safety education for a year.

The campaign from eAWARE comes after the NSPCC launched its Wild West Web campaign, which also calls on the Government to regulate social networks and make the internet safer for children.

The charity's survey of nearly 40,000 children aged seven to 16 found that an average of one child per primary school class has been sent or shown a naked or semi-naked image online from an adult.

It further revealed that one in 50 school children surveyed sent a nude or semi-nude image to an adult.

Ferdinand, who signed for St Mirren earlier this month said: "Having been on the receiving end of months of online abuse, I know that even for someone who is thick skinned and in the public eye, just how incredibly difficult it is to take.

"As a father-of-two I wanted to play a part in helping to better protect our future generations from the kind of vile abuse I experienced."

Joe Brewer, content and communications manager for eAWARE, added: "The importance of teaching digital safety in the classroom has never been more apparent, over just the last few weeks alone both the NSPCC and the NCA have released shocking statistics revealing how at risk young people can be when using the internet.

"Whilst initiatives such as the NSPCC's Wild West Web campaign and the Government's announcement of a national unit specialising in providing local safeguarding agencies with expertise, advice and practical support to help stop child sexual exploitation are fantastic, education also plays a fundamental part in keeping young people safe online.

"We must see a shift in the national curriculum to include Online Safety as a core subject, helping ensure all children are given the skills they need to be safe online."

