Teenager missing for nearly a week found 'safe and well'

Brendan Lynch had gone missing from his home in Airdrie on Wednesday September 19.

Found: Brendan was traced in the Grangemouth area. Police Scotland

A teenager who was reported missing for almost a week has been found.

Brendan Lynch was last seen at his home in Airdrie around 8.50pm on Wednesday, September 19.

Police said his disappearance was out of character and they were "anxious" to track him down.

The 16-year-old was traced safe and well in the Grangemouth area on Tuesday.

