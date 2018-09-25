Body discovered in woods in search for missing doctor

George Porteous, 51, was last seen leaving Lockerbie Medical Practice last Tuesday.

George Porteous: His family have been informed.

A body has been found in woods in the search for a missing doctor.

Officers searching for him have now found a body in woods near Beeswing in Dumfriesshire.

The family of Dr Porteous have been informed.

Search: Lifeboat teams helped to find him.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: "There are no suspicious circumstances and a report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.

"Our thoughts are with the friends and family of Alex at this time and we also want to take the opportunity to thank the public for their assistance during this search, your shares and obvious concerns have not gone unnoticed."

