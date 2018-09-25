Gers fan, 11, thanks Hoops star for rescuing him from bullies

Young Callum McIvor was being targeted by a gang of bullies when Johnny Hayes stepped in.

<img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="https://images.stv.tv/videos/w384xh216xmFit/5839964139001-0925-bullying-wide.jpg" />

A young Rangers fan who was targeted by a gang of bullies in a local shop has thanked a Celtic player for coming to his rescue.

Schoolboy Callum McIvor from Lennoxtown was in a Co-op shop when four boys from his school followed and assaulted him.

He was punched, kicked and thrown into shelves by the gang before Celtic star Johnny Hayes, who witnessed the assault, stepped in to help.

After offering the 11-year-old a life the Irish forward followed closely behind to make sure he got home safely.

The boy's mum then took a thank you card to the Celtic training ground but Hayes wasn't there.

However he then sent the boy a signed strip with a note saying: "Callum don't let the boys from school get you down bullies aren't worth your time of you ever need anything I'm only 5 minutes up the road Jonny"

Speaking to STV News Callum said: "I was put in a headlock, punched, kicked and thrown about and that's when Johnny Hayes seen it.

"He picked me up and helped me and asked if I was ok and then asked if I wanted a run down the road.

"I never realised it was him until he pulled away in a big fancy car.

"Then a parcel came for me on Friday and I got a really big shock when I seen it was a Celtic top with his signature on it.

"It still had the mud stains from when he was wearing it playing football, so I was really happy with that."

The youngster was so thankful for the gesture that he joked he may even switch football allegiances.

He said: "All my friends are asking if that is me a Celtic fan now.

"I said maybe.

"I will be cheering on Celtic a wee bit now as well."

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.