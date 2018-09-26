CCTV appeal after 15-year-old boy attacked at bus station

The assault took place at Kilblain Street Bus Terminal, Greenock, on January 6.

CCTV appeal: Teenage boy assaulted. Police Scotland

A CCTV image has been released of a man police want to trace after a 15-year-old boy was assaulted at a bus station.

The attack took place at Kilblain Street Bus Terminal, Greenock, on January 6 between 9.30pm and 9.50pm.

Officers have released an image of a man they believe will be able to help them with their enquiries.

The man is described as elderly, around 5ft 8in height, of stocky build and he spoke with a local accent.

A police spokesperson said: "Anyone who knows who this man is, or has any information regarding the incident is asked to contact PC Elliott at Greenock Police Office via 101, quoting incident number 3427 of Saturday 6 January 2018."

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.