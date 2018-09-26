Drugs worth £750k on street found during police raids

Two arrested after cocaine was found in a property and car in Blantyre on Tuesday afternoon.

Drugs bust: Cocaine worth £750,000 seized.

A man and woman have been arrested after police seized cocaine worth £750,000 during a raid in South Lanarkshire.

Officers discovered the drugs haul after searching a vehicle and a property on Fernslea Avenue in Blantyre on Tuesday afternoon.

A 37-year-old woman and a 34-year-old man have been arrested and charged in connection with the incident.

They are both due to appear at Hamilton Sheriff Court on Thursday and a report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.

Detective Inspector Martin McGhee, from the Specialist Crime Division, said: "A significant haul of drugs have been taken off the street and two people have been charged as a result of this operation.

"Teams of officers work every day to gather intelligence and target those who are involved in the supply of controlled drugs within our communities.

"We will always look to act upon information provided to us by the local community, who play a vital role in our response to those involved in the illicit supply of drugs.

"I would urge anyone with information regarding drug supply to contact Police Scotland on 101. "

