Tributes paid after 12-year-old girl dies suddenly

Rachel Steven from Hamilton died on Friday, leaving her family "absolutely devastated."

Tributes are being paid to a 12-year-old girl who died suddenly.

Rachel Steven, from Hamilton, died on Friday, leaving her family "absolutely devastated."

The headteacher of Rachel's school, St John Ogilvie High School, has released a statement paying tribute to her

Lorna Lawson said: "It is with deep sadness that I write to inform you of the passing of one of our S2 pupils over the weekend.

"We notified pupils and staff this morning, sharing with them the arrangements we had made to provide support for our school community.

"I am grateful to my colleagues, our school chaplain and others who are providing support for the young people here. I am also grateful to our pupils for looking after one another.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and friends of the young person at this very sad and difficult time."

She goes on to say that the school is offering support and counselling to other pupils.

"For many of our young people, this may be the first time they have faced bereavement and for others this may trigger associations with previous experiences," she added.

"If you have concerns about the impact on your child, please contact their pupil support teacher here at the school.

"Our whole community is shocked and saddened by this tragic loss.

"Our school will be concentrating today, and over the coming weeks, on supporting our young people and staff through our own pupil support team and South Lanarkshire Council educational psychologists.

"Please contact us if you have any concerns. We will come together in our grief and support the young people in our care."

Tributes have flooded in from friends of Rachel's family and sympathetic onlookers, and a crowdfunding page has been set up to help the family.

Her family have claimed online that Rachel was being bullied before her death.

"A tragic loss of a beautiful young girl Rachel Steven. Only 12 years old and her full life ahead of her," the page says.

"Her family are absolutely devastated and she has left a massive hole in their heart.

"This page has been set up to help the family at this heartbreaking time.

"The family can't begin to think about their loss but knowing that people are out there giving I am sure this would be such a comfort thank you."

In the last three days, 342 people have raised £4730, which is over double the £2000 target of the campaign.

When donating, people paid tributes to the loss of Rachel.

Kylie Murray said: "No family should have to experience such a devastating loss. My heart aches for you."

While Susan Nelson added: "We were not put on God's earth to bury our children and my heart is sad for all who loved this young girl."

A spokesman for Police Scotland said: "Around 7pm on Friday, September 21 police were called to a report of a 12-year-old girl taking unwell at a flat in Hamilton.

"She was taken by ambulance to Wishaw General Hospital where she died a short time later.

"A post mortem will take place in due course to establish the exact cause of her death which at this time police are not treating as suspicious."

