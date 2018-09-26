Gang of hooded raiders burst into man's home as he slept

The 27-year-old was woken by the trio who threatened him during the raid in Irvine.

Raid: House targeted on Steps Road, Irvine. Google 2018

A man has been threatened by hooded raiders after they broke into his Ayrshire home as he slept.

The 27-year-old was at his property on Steps Road, Irvine, when he was woken by three men who threatened him and demanded money.

The trio then made off in an unknown direction with a four-figure sum of money following the raid at 8.40am on Tuesday.

Police have confirmed the man was uninjured after the incident.

The first suspect is described as being white, of medium height and build wearing a khaki top, with the hood up, and a scarf around his face.

Officers said the second suspect was tall, of heavy build and had a black hooded top on.

The third suspect was wearing a dark grey hooded top.

The robbery comes just days after a man was left with facial injuries after suffering a potential acid attack as he slept at a nearby address on Hunter Drive, Irvine.

The 40-year-old was asleep at his property when two men wearing balaclavas broke in and sprayed him in the face with an unknown substance on Thursday night.

Detective Inspector Mick Carr, Saltcoats CID, said: "Officers have been making door to door enquiries and checking CCTV in the area to get more detailed descriptions and trace those responsible.

"We know that there was a small dark vehicle in the area at the time and we are keen to trace this vehicle and its occupants to establish if they have any information which may be able to assist us.

"This happened at a time when people would have been up and about leaving for work. Think back, did you see anything out of place?

"We would ask anyone who has any information regarding the incident, or knows anything about this vehicle in Steps Road to come forward and contact us."

Anyone with information should contact Police via 101, quoting incident number 0583 of Tuesday 25 September 2018.

