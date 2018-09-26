Pair on trial accused of murdering Margaret Fleming

Edward Cairney and Avril Jones allegedly killed her in Inverkip, Renfrewshire.

Margaret Fleming: Also accused of abducting her. STV

A man and a woman have gone on trial accused of murdering and abducting a woman who has allegedly not been seen for more than 18 years.

Edward Cairney, 76, and Avril Jones, 58, allegedly killed Margaret Fleming, who was reported missing in October 2016, in the home they shared at Seacroft on Main Road in Inverkip, Renfrewshire.

She has allegedly not been seen since December 1999.

Prosecutors allege the pair assaulted Ms Fleming between December 18, 1999, and January 5, 2000, when she was 19, and murdered her.

The trial is expected to last eight weeks.

Scene: The pair are accused of murder. STV

The pair are charged with abducting and murdering Ms Fleming and claiming £182,000 in benefits by fraud by pretending she was alive.

It is alleged Cairney and Jones abducted Ms Fleming by locking her in a room, assaulted her, cut her hair and bound her arms and wrists with tape on various occasions between November 1 , 1997 and January 5, 2000.

They are also accused of pretending to Department of Work and Pensions officials that Ms Fleming was alive and claimed benefits for her and obtained £182,000 by fraud between December 18, 1999, and October 2016.

The pair also face two charges of attempting to defeat the ends of justice by boarding a train to London on October 25 last year with £3500 and keys to a safe deposit box which contained £27,000.

They are said to have pretended to social workers, police, and officials from the Department of Work and Pensions that she was alive.

They deny all the charges against them.

Cairney is also accused of assaulting Margaret Cruikshanks on November 26, 1997, at Seacroft by pushing her against furniture, knocking her to the ground, placing his hands round her neck, compressing her throat, threatening her with violence and repeatedly spitting on her face.

