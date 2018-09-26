  • STV
Police revisit scene after man shot in head in murder bid

Rachel Guy

The 38-year-old was gunned down by two masked men in Cuthelton Terrace, Shettleston, last week.

Detectives have revisited the scene a week after a man was shot in the head during a murder bid in Glasgow.

The 38-year-old was gunned down by two masked men inside his flat at Cuthelton Terrace, Tollcross, at 11pm on Tuesday, September 18.

The pair got out of a black car before shooting the man in the property. 

He was taken to hospital where medical staff describe his condition as stable.

Shortly after, at around 11.20pm, officers received a report of a crash involving a vehicle in Selby Gardens, Mount Vernon.

Emergency services attended and the male occupant of the car was taken to hospital.

Officers confirmed there is nothing to indicate that the incidents are connected.

Detectives revisited the scene one week on from the shooting on Tuesday night, between 10.30pm and 11.15pm, in an attempt to jog people's memories and gain information about what happened.

Detective inspector Gillian Faulds said: "The overall response from members of the public last night was positive and officers managed to speak to 18 pedestrians and motorists during the operation.

'These individuals discharged a firearm in a residential area, not only endangering the life of their target, but also potentially putting other members of the public at risk.'
Detective inspector Gillian Faulds

"Information from members of the public is absolutely vital to this investigation and I would urge anyone with even the slightest piece of information to come forward.

"These individuals discharged a firearm in a residential area, not only endangering the life of their target, but also potentially putting other members of the public at risk.

"They must be caught and held accountable for their actions.

"I would particularly appeal to any motorists with dashcams who were in or around the Tollcross or Shettleston areas on the Tuesday night to get in touch in case they have captured any footage of significance."

Anyone with information is asked to contact 101

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.