Street on lock down as woman's body found in flat

Drumchapel: Body found in flat.

A woman has been found dead in a Glasgow flat.

Dewar Drive in Drumchapel has been cordoned off as police investigate the 51-year-old's death.

Officers attended the scene after being alerted to the incident at around 6.35pm.

Emergency services are also in attendance and officers were seen removing items from the house in evidence bags.

A Police Scotland spokewoman said: "At around 6.45pm on Wednesday 26 September 2018 the body of a 51-year-old woman was found within a property on Dewar Drive, Glasgow.

"Emergency services attended and enquiries are ongoing."

