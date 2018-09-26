Street on lock down as woman's body found in flat
Dewar Drive in Drumchapel has been cordoned off as police investigate the 51-year-old's death.
A woman has been found dead in a Glasgow flat.
Officers attended the scene after being alerted to the incident at around 6.35pm.
Emergency services are also in attendance and officers were seen removing items from the house in evidence bags.
A Police Scotland spokewoman said: "At around 6.45pm on Wednesday 26 September 2018 the body of a 51-year-old woman was found within a property on Dewar Drive, Glasgow.
"Emergency services attended and enquiries are ongoing."
