Man injured after collision between cherry-picker and bus

The man suffered minor injuries during the incident in George Square, Glasgow.

Collision: Between cherry-picker and bus. @athersleyredsSB

A man has been taken to hospital after a collision between a cherry-picker and a bus.

The incident in George Square, Glasgow, happened at around 10.20pm on Wednesday.

It is understood that the small cherry-picker toppled over through a bus stop and came to rest on a bus.

A man who was in the aerial platform suffered minor injuries and was taken to Glasgow Royal Infirmary for treatment.

Collision: Happened in George Square, Glasgow. @athersleyredsSB

Fire crews went to the scene and made the area safe while police also attended the incident.

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.