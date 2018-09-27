Beano adventure for teen artist who lost hands and feet

Taylor McTaggart, 18, was invited to the comic book's studio after STV told her story.

Reporting by Courtney Cameron.

A teenage amputee who dreams of becoming an artist has been learning from illustrators at the Beano - thanks to STV News.

Taylor McTaggart has defied the odds to land a place at art college, despite losing her hands and feet to meningitis aged just five months.

Her story was viewed more than 1.3 million times last month on the STV News website and our social media pages.

The 18-year-old was then invited to spend time at the Beano's studios in Dundee, where she impressed bosses.

Self-taught Taylor said: "It's just like all my dreams are coming true. I was really excited and a little nervous about it because this is where I really want to be.

"I never believed it (her previous story) would get that much attention, I thought it would just be one or two people.

"It's definitely boosted my confidence, a lot of people are saying that I'm an inspiration and that my drawings are actually good. It's helped me a lot."

During her day in Dundee, Taylor worked with illustrators drawing comic book characters as mum Natalie watched on proudly.

Natalie said: "I'm pleased that other people are getting to see what she can do.

"She's grown up with the disability and I've never noticed any difference in her until someone actually points it out to me.

'We are always looking for new talent so hopefully when Taylor is finished her college course she gives us a call' Mike Stirling

"When she does things I just think it's normal, and then when someone points out it's amazing what she can do, then I look at it and go 'oh wow, it is'."

Mike Stirling, head of the Beano Studios, described Taylor's work as "fantastic".

He said: "We were delighted she accepted our offer. We saw her work and thought it was really good - she's got loads of potential and is already doing really cool stuff.

"What we've tried to do is tell Taylor what we know about making comics and try and give her a few little secrets and tips, things she might not have otherwise picked up.

"We are always looking for new talent so hopefully when Taylor is finished her college course she gives us a call."

