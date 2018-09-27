  • STV
  • MySTV

Maid of Loch in 'jeopardy' after £3.6m funding refused

Morag Robertson

The paddle steamer has been stationary while funds were raised to let it sail once again.

Maid of the Loch: Project to sail it again.
Maid of the Loch: Project to sail it again. Loch Lomond Steamship Company

The restoration of the Loch Lomond paddle steamer Maid of the Loch is in "jeopardy" after a multi-million pound funding package was rejected.

The paddle steamer has been moored at Balloch Pier as a static tourist attraction while a group of volunteers from charity the Loch Lomond Steamship Company worked to bring her back to life.

After being given a £25,000 grant from Historic Environment Scotland to carry out essential repair work on the pier, work began earlier this month to help the historic ship get ready to sail once again.

This work was meant to mark the start of a £6m refit of the paddle steamer and pier.

However, it was subject to a £3.8m donation from the Heritage Lottery Fund, which has now been denied.

Chairman of the Loch Lomond Steamship Company, John Beveridge, said it was "absolutely devastated" with the decision.

"It's going to take some time to absorb the news and the reasons behind it," he said.

"It was HLF that encouraged us to apply; the West Dunbartonshire area was a top priority for them and we really felt we put forward a strong case for the funding.

"Not just for what the donation would represent in transforming the ship, but for what it would bring to the area and indeed Scotland as a whole if Maid of the Loch was to sail once again.

"This was reinforced by an award of almost £1m from The Scottish Government."

'Unfortunately, this decision jeopardises the whole project, and our vision for refurbishing the ship now hangs in the balance.'
Chairman of the Loch Lomond Steamship Company, John Beveridge

He said the decision now puts the entire project in jeopardy.

"Unfortunately, this decision jeopardises the whole project, and our vision for refurbishing the ship now hangs in the balance," he added.

"Our team of dedicated volunteers, our board of directors, tour guides, maintenance and so many more hard-working and passionate individuals, have worked incredibly hard over the past 22 years to protect and preserve our much-loved Paddle Steamer.

"To have to explain to them that we won't be sailing next year after all is extremely tough."

He added that for a small charity to raise the equivalent of £2.3m is something they are "extremely proud of" and that he is sorry to disappoint everyone that has had faith in them.

"The Maid's return to sail would have been the single biggest project to take place in South Loch Lomond in more than 20 years, and it's a huge blow to the area now that this £6m regeneration programme will not take place," he continued.

"The effects of this decision will be felt by the whole community.

"It's a very sad day indeed and does not auger well for the future of our industrial heritage."

'Returning the paddle steamer to full operation is a complex and specialised project with many challenges and risks.'
Spokesman for Heritage Lottery Fund

A spokesman for HLF said: "We understand this will be very disappointing news for the many dedicated volunteers involved with the Maid of the Loch.

"Returning the paddle steamer to full operation is a complex and specialised project with many challenges and risks.

"HLF has a high level of competition for grants at every stage of the applications process and we are unable to support all of the applications we receive.

He added: "We have to make difficult decisions and weigh up benefits with risks. Unfortunately, in this competitive situation the board felt that other applications for funding were stronger and they were unable to support this project.

"We recognise the heritage importance of the Maid of the Loch and remain supportive of its long term sustainability as a visitor attraction."

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This must be at least 6 characters long.
ShowHide
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long.
You must be over 16 to join STV.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
We need this to check that you live in an STV region.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid postcode
Would you like us to email you about our great shows and services from time to time?
We'll only send emails we think you'll like (see example) based on information you have supplied and shows you have watched on STV Player. For details on emails and advertising, see our STV & You page.
Would you like to receive emails from the Scottish Children's Lottery about draws, instant games and competitions?
We support the Scottish Children's Lottery (SCL), which is managed by our colleagues at STV ELM Ltd. You can find out more about the SCL on its website, including its Privacy Policy.

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, and understand our Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.