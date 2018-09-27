Teen jailed for selling ecstasy to girl who later died

Thomas Lamont sold six tablets to 14-year-old Zoe Bremner in June 2017.

Zoe Bremner: Died after taking ecstasy.

A teenage drug dealer has been locked up for a year after selling ecstasy to a 14-year-old girl who died after taking it.

Zoe Bremner took ill after taking two of the six pills sold to her by 18-year-old Thomas Lamont at a house party in Glasgow on June 11, 2017.

After taking the pills the schoolgirl was left unable to walk, became increasingly agitated and appeared to be taking a fit before an ambulance was called to the flat in the city's Cowcaddens.

She was pronounced dead at the scene and a post-mortem examination later revealed the death was caused by ecstasy "intoxication".

Lamont, from Knightswood, returned to Glasgow Sheriff Court on Thursday having earlier pled guilty to being concerned in the supply of ecstasy and his 18-year-old co-accused Stephen Selkirk joined him in the dock after also admitting dealing the drug to four teenagers in April and May last year.

Sheriff Johanna Johnston QC said Lamont's 12-month sentence would have been two months longer but for the guilty plea and Selkirk, from Yoker ,was locked up for 14-months reduced from 16.

Zoe had been at a party with two friends before heading to another property where they agreed to try a new ecstasy tablet named "capital hardcore" after contacting Lamont through Facebook.

The 18-year-old agreed to sell the group six tablets for £45 and suggested meeting Zoe in the city's Drumchapel area before telling her to "be rapid" when she agreed.

She went to meet Lamont and handed over cash in return for the drugs before returning to the flat in Cowcaddens where the three girls took two tablets each.

The court heard that a frantic 999 call was made after Zoe appeared to be taking a fit but she passed out and never recovered.

A probe soon began to catch the dealer and Lamont's DNA was found on the bag they came in, but he made no comment when initially quizzed by investigating officers.

However, his mum gave a statement that her son confirmed being present when drugs were bought but claimed it was two other individuals who had supplied them.

Sheriff Johnston told Lamont: "Zoe Bremner died very quickly from ingesting MDMA.

"The risk is always there. That is why the court deals seriously with these cases."

