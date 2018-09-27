Murder probe after mother found dead in her own home

Jeanna Maher was killed in her house on Dewar Drive in Drumchapel, Glasgow.

<img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="https://images.stv.tv/videos/w384xh216xmFit/5841000778001-news-180927-drum-16x9.jpg" />

A mum-of-three has been murdered in her house in Glasgow.

Jeanna Maher was found dead in her home on Dewar Drive in Drumchapel.

The Asda worker was pronounced dead at the scene at 6.35pm on Wednesday.

Officers were seen removing items in evidence bags following the 51-year-old's death.

A man, 57, has been arrested in connection with the death.

Ms Maher, who worked at Asda in Bearsden, has been described as someone who had "brilliant patter, wit and life advice".

Tributes: She worked in Asda.

A tribute on social media said: "Jeanna was one of the funniest, friendliest and hardest-working wee troopers I ever had the pleasure of getting to know and work with.

"Full of brilliant patter, wit and life advice, she made coming to work all the more enjoyable and got a lot of us through the day.

"She'll be sorely missed.

"Thoughts are with every family member, friend, colleague and customer of Asda alike whose life she touched.

"Oor Jeanna."

Another added: "RIP Jeanna, going to miss your face.

"Asda won't be the same without you. Anyone who knew her would agree that she was one of the nicest people ever.

"Would help anyone out and always had a smile on her face.

"I had the pleasure of knowing her almost ten years and worked with her for five of those."

A third post said: "So sad. What a great, friendly woman who always had a smile on her face."

Inspector Scott McCallum said: "Officers are currently making door-to-door enquiries in the area and examining local CCTV.

"I'm appealing to members of the local community who may have any information regarding any suspicious activity or events in Dewar Drive since the morning of Wednesday to get in touch with us.

"Please don't dismiss anything you know as insignificant, let us be the judge of that and please do pass the details on."

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.