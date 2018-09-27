Man killed after car plunges off motorway flyover

A woman has been left in a critical condition after the crash on Wednesday afternoon.

Crash: Driver died and passenger critically injured. STV

A man has died and a woman is in a critical condition after the car they were in came off a motorway flyover and landed on the road below.

The single-vehicle crash, involving a silver Volkswagen Golf, happened on Wednesday afternoon on the A74(M) at the flyover of the A701 near Moffat, Dumfries and Galloway.

The driver, a 72-year-old man from Maidenhead in Berkshire, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The 69-year-old female passenger remains in a critical condition in hospital.

The crash, which happened at around 3.15pm, forced the closure of the road for around seven hours.

Pc Lloyd Caven has appealed for witnesses to come forward. He said: "We have spoken to a number of witnesses who witnessed the vehicle crash from the A74(M) and land on the A701.

"However, I am keen to speak to anyone who may have seen the vehicle travelling northbound on the motorway shortly before the collision."

Anyone who witnessed the collision or who captured it on their dashcam is asked to contact police on 101.

