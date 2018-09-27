Woman, 78, injured after being attacked by two men

The two men attacked the pensioner in her own home leaving her with a facial injury.

A 78-year-old woman has been left injured after she was attacked by two men in her own home.

The men approached the pensioner at the front door of her home in Stewarton, Ayrshire offering to carry out work at around 11am on Thursday.

But when she declined their offer one of the men pushed her to the ground as they forced their way inside.

The men then made their way through the house and ransacked a room before fleeing empty handed in a small hatchback car leaving the woman with a minor facial injury.

Although she did not require hospital treatment the incident has left her very distressed by what took place.

Police are now investigating the incident and are appealing for information.

A description of the suspects has been released and officers have asked anyone with any information to come forward.

The first man is described as white, in his mid to late 30s, between 5ft 10 and 5ft 11 with an average build, dark hair and a local accent.

The second suspect is described as a white teenager who is around 5ft 2 with a thin build, short brown hair and was wearing a light top with long sleeves.

Detective Inspector Stephen McCulloch, said: "The men made off on foot from the house but got into a small hatchback car.

"We believe that these men have been in the area offering to carry out work and so would appeal to anyone who had been approached, or indeed who knows who they are, to contact police.

"Thankfully, on this occasion they didn't steal anything from the house but the fact that the lady was assaulted and they went through the house, shows they obviously have no concern for anyone but themselves and it is imperative that we trace them as soon as possible.

"If you have any information that will assist officers with their enquiry, then please contact Kilmarnock CID via 101."

