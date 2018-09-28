Driver killed after plunging off motorway flyover named

Female passenger still fighting for life after car landed on the A701 on Wednesday.

Nicholas Dennis: Died in crash.

A man who died after his car came off a motorway flyover and landed on the road below has been named by police.

Nicholas Dennis, 72, from Maidenhead in Berkshire, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash happened at around 3.15pm on Wednesday on the A74(M) at the flyover of the A701 near Moffat, Dumfries and Galloway.

His female passenger, 69, remains in a critical condition in hospital,

Police are appealing for information about the single-vehicle crash, which involved a silver Volkswagen Golf 5.

Police constable Lloyd Caven said: "We continue to carry out inquiries into the incident and have spoken to a number of witnesses.

"However, I would still like to hear from anyone who may have seen the vehicle travelling northbound on the motorway shortly before the collision at junction 15.

"Anyone with any information or who may have footage on their dash cam is asked to contact officers via 101."

