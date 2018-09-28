Thousands join bid to save under-threat swimming pool

More than 2500 people have signed a petition to keep Drumchapel Pool open.

A petition aimed at saving a closure-threatened swimming pool in Glasgow has attracted almost 2500 signatures.

Officials at operators Glasgow Life are understood to be considering shutting down Drumchapel Pool to save money.

The online petition has been organised by local resident Magdalene Robertson who regularly uses the facility with her three-year-old daughter.

Mrs Robertson said: "Poppy can swim properly and that's only because she can go to a local swimming pool that's very close and is open during the day and at the weekend.

"There's absolutely no doubt that facility and the staff has enabled her to be a very strong swimmer."

Local councillor Paul Carey added: "This pool is very important to the local community.

"Drumchapel has some of the most deprived areas in the UK so therefore having free access to swimming for young people and the elderly is vital."

Glasgow Life is funded by Glasgow City Council and is expected to have its latest budget allocated in the early part of 2019.

In a statement, it said: "No decisions have been made. Budget options will be presented early next year."

