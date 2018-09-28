Two under-threat RBS branches to remain open after review

Biggar and Barra branch are no longer facing closure, the bank has confirmed.

Barra will no longer lose its RBS branch.

Two RBS branches at risk of closure will remain open, the bank has announced.

The branches in Biggar, South Lanarkshire, and Castlebay on Barra in the Western Isles will not be closed due to independent reviewers citing "exceptional circumstances".

However, the closure of eight branches out of the ten under review has now been confirmed, in addition to 52 previously announced.

Branches in Beauly, Tongue, Kyle, Melrose, Inveraray, Comrie, Douglas and Gretna will all shut on dates yet to be determined.

The announcement follows the recommendations of an independent review into the ten closure-threatened branches the bank commissioned from accountancy and business advisory firm Johnston Carmichael.

The branches were chosen as they were mostly all the last branch in town and more than nine miles from the nearest alternative RBS branch.

For the Barra branch, the decision to keep it open is partly due to concern that the mobile bank may have been unable to reliably reach island in bad weather.

'We can confirm we will be accepting these recommendations in full' Simon Watson

The Biggar branch was given a reprieve due to local demand and the nearest RBS branch being 13 miles away in Lanark.

The reviewers have also recommended additional steps are taken to improve the quality and accessibility of alternative banking facilities for six of the closing branches such as not closing the attached bank machines and expanding mobile bank provision.

RBS managing director of personal banking Simon Watson said: "Johnston Carmichael has judged that there are exceptional circumstances in Biggar and Barra, and has recommended that these branches remain open - so they will.

"We also note the further recommendations for enhancements that can be made in six of the branch locations and can confirm we will be accepting these recommendations in full."

He said there would be no further branch reviews until at least 2020.

Sandy Manson, chief executive of Johnston Carmichael, said: "We recognise the importance of local banking services being available to these communities and we have therefore carefully set out our rationale for reaching each recommendation on a branch-by-branch basis."

The fight to save Barra's RBS branch

<img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="https://images.stv.tv/videos/w384xh216xmFit/5713625156001-branch-blow.jpg" />

Want the inside story from John MacKay? Sign up to the 'MacKay Mail' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'MacKay Mail' newsletter. Subscribed Want the inside story from John MacKay? Sign up to the 'MacKay Mail' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'MacKay Mail' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.