CCTV released one year since cyclist's disappearance

Tony Parsons was last seen outside the Bridge of Orchy Hotel in September last year.

<img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="https://images.stv.tv/videos/w384xh216xmFit/5841533072001-cctv-released-of-man-missing-for-a-year.jpg" />

Police have issued CCTV images of a cyclist one year on from his disappearance.

Tony Parsons, 64, was last seen outside the Bridge of Orchy Hotel cycling towards Tyndrum in the Stirling Council area at 11.30pm on Friday September 29 last year.

The grandfather, from Tillicoultry in Clackmannanshire, had travelled to Fort William by train with his bicycle earlier that day.

He arrived at the station at about 4.10pm and began cycling southbound on the A82, passing Claymore filling station at Glencoe Village shortly after 6pm.

He was last seen at 11.30pm, where he left on his bike and continued his cycle south towards Tyndrum.

He was also wearing a silver and grey cycling helmet, carrying a silver and blue rucksack and riding a yellow-framed bike with black handlebars.

During the course of the investigation officers have carried out extensive searches locally as they try to establish where Mr Parsons went after leaving Bridge of Orchy.

The police mountain rescue team, air support unit and dog unit have been involved as have civilian volunteers and members of Killin, Oban and Arrochar mountain rescue teams.

Mr Sinclair said: "The area Tony was last seen in is popular with visitors over the summer months.

"I would therefore also ask anyone who has visited during the past year, and who might have information that can help us establish his current whereabouts, to come forward."

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on the 101 number.

Police have released CCTV footage of Mr Parsons passing the Claymore filling station in the hope of jogging people's memories and urged anyone with information to contact them.

Chief Inspector Drew Sinclair, local area commander for Clackmannanshire, said: "Tony has not been seen again since this time and his bike has never been traced.

"It has been an agonising year for his family, who have had to get through Christmas, New Year, birthdays and anniversaries without answers about where their husband, dad and grandfather is.

"Our thoughts remain with them at this difficult time and I want to thank the local communities for their co-operation and support throughout our enquiries.

"However, we continue to ask anyone with information which may be able to help, no matter how small it seems, to contact us as soon as possible as it could be key to tracing Tony."

