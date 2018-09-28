Man charged in connection with death of woman found in flat

Jeanna Maher was found dead in her home on Dewar Drive in Drumchapel.

Death: Jeanna Maher was found dead in Glasgow.

A man has been charged in connection with the death of a woman who was found dead in a Glasgow flat.

Jeanna Maher was found within the flat on Dewar Drive, Drumchapel on Wednesday night.

Emergency services attended at around 6.35pm and the 51-year-old Asda worker was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police have now confirmed that a 57-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with the death.

He is expected to appear at Glasgow Sheriff Court on Monday.

